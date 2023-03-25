Home / education-career / BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: When and Where to Check to Matric Result
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: When and Where to Check to Matric Result

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Bihar Board matric result is expected by March 31 on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Check updates here

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Date, BSEB Matric 10th Sarkari Result 2023 Kab Aayega Live Updates, BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023,

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: March 25, 2023, 11:09 IST

Bihar, India

Mar 25, 2023 11:09 IST

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Last Tears Toppers

Ramayani Roy

Saniya Kumari, Vivek Kumar Thankur

Pragya Kumari

Mar 25, 2023 10:42 IST

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Websites to Check Result

results.biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Mar 25, 2023 10:26 IST

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Exam Dates

The Class 10 board examination in the state started on February 14 and ended on February 22, 2023. The examination was conducted in two shifts- the first shift was from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and the second shift was from 1.45 pm to 5 pm on each day.

Mar 25, 2023 10:01 IST

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE: How to Check Results

Step 1: Visit the official site of Bihar Board.

Step 2: Click on Bihar 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the roll number and click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Mar 25, 2023 09:48 IST

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Date and Time

Bihar board matric result 2023 date and time have not been shared by the Board yet. As per media reports, it is expected that Bihar Board 10th result 2023 will be released by March 28.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Bihar Board matric final result 2023 by the last week of March in the online mode. As per the media reports, it is expected that Bihar Board 10th result 2023 will be released by March 28, however, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.

Students can check and download their BSEB 10th result at Bihar Board’s official websites — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com, once out. The BSEB 10th toppers verification has already started. Over 16 lakh students appeared for the class 10 examination in 2023. The Bihar Board matric exam was conducted from February 14 to 22.

Like Inter results, BSEB is expected to hold a press conference in the presence of the Education Minister, where results and toppers’ names will be announced. After that, the result links will be activated. Students must keep their admit cards ready as the results can be checked with the help of roll numbers and other details. Meanwhile, students may note that BSEB announced the inter results 2023 on March 21, which saw a pass percentage of 83.7 per cent.

