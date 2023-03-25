BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: When and Where to Check to Matric Result

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Bihar Board matric final result 2023 by the last week of March in the online mode. As per the media reports, it is expected that Bihar Board 10th result 2023 will be released by March 28, however, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.

Students can check and download their BSEB 10th result at Bihar Board’s official websites — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com, once out. The BSEB 10th toppers verification has already started. Over 16 lakh students appeared for the class 10 examination in 2023. The Bihar Board matric exam was conducted from February 14 to 22.

Like Inter results, BSEB is expected to hold a press conference in the presence of the Education Minister, where results and toppers’ names will be announced. After that, the result links will be activated. Students must keep their admit cards ready as the results can be checked with the help of roll numbers and other details. Meanwhile, students may note that BSEB announced the inter results 2023 on March 21, which saw a pass percentage of 83.7 per cent.

