Bihar Board 10th Results 2023: Registration Begins For Scrutiny, Supplementary Exams

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the application process for the scrutiny and revaluation of Class 10 board exam results in 2023. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for scrutiny and revaluation process. Candidates may apply for the revaluation online at Bihar Board’s official website – secondary.biharboardonline.com. BSEB announced the results for Class 10 or matric exams 2023 on March 31.

Bihar Board Class 10 scrutiny and revaluation: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB: secondary.biharboardonline.com

Advertisement

Step 2: Click on the link for Scrutiny on the homepage when available.

Step 3: Choose the subjects for scrutiny or re-checking.

Step 4: Submit the details required.

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page.

The last date to apply for scrutiny and revaluation process is April 9. Candidates who were not able to score the minimum passing marks for the BSEB Class 10 exams 2023, can apply for supplementary exam forms at the board’s official website.

It should be noted that the students who have failed 1 or 2 subjects can apply for the compartment exams for 2023. The last date to apply for the supplementary exams is April 7. The BSEB compartment exams of Class 10 are tentatively slated to be conducted in April or May.

BSEB Class 10 compartment exams 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB: secondary.biharboardonline.com

Advertisement

Step 2: Click on the compartment exam link present on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registered username and password to log in

Step 4: Enter your basic details which are required in the application form

Step 5: Choose the subjects in which you are required to give compartment exams 2023.

Step 6: Complete the student verification and click on Submit button

Step 7: Pay the required fee amount.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page.

Advertisement

This year over 16 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board matric exams, which were held from February 14 to February 22. A total of 81.04 per cent of students have passed the examinations. This year, the BSEB matric toppers will receive One Lakh rupee along with one laptop, Kindle e-book reader, certificate of appreciation, and medal.

Read all the Latest Education News here