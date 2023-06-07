Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Home » education-career » Bihar Board 12th Dummy Registration Card For 2024 Released at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board 12th Dummy Registration Card For 2024 Released at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board Class 12 Dummy Registration Card 2024: Candidates should keep in mind that these dummy registration cards are only accessible for download till June 16, as per the BSEB

Advertisement

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 13:06 IST

Bihar, India

Bihar board class 12 dummy registration card 2024 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in (Representative Image)
Bihar board class 12 dummy registration card 2024 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in (Representative Image)

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on June 6 published the Intermediate or Class 12 dummy registration card for the academic year 2024. Students who registered themselves to participate in the higher secondary examination next year in the science, arts, or commerce stream will be receiving their dummy registration card. Candidates should keep in mind that these dummy registration cards are only accessible for download till June 16, as per the BSEB.

The heads of educational institutes would be able to download the dummy admission card using their user ID and password on the school login window at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Following this, they are required to distribute it to the registered students. The educational establishments’ administrators will also amend any spelling errors in the students’ or their parents’ names or photos, cast religion, nationality, date of birth, gender, subject, and others.

Advertisement

Bihar Board Class 12 Dummy Registration Card 2024: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Click on the section that says – ‘Student Registration Card’ available on the homepage.

Step 3: Then click on the link that reads – ‘Bihar Intermediate Dummy Registration card 2024’.

Step 4: Enter all the required details and click on login.

Step 5: The Bihar Board Class 12 Dummy Registration card 2024 will display on the screen.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • Step 6: Check all the details mentioned on it. Then download and keep a printout of the BSEB registration card for future reference.

    Students should carefully verify all the information on their dummy registration card to guarantee its accuracy. In the event of any problems or anomalies, students can contact their educational institution to request the necessary changes. It is crucial to note that, in accordance with BSEB regulations, no changes can be made once the final registration card is received.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sukanya NandySukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has bee...Read More

    first published: June 07, 2023, 13:01 IST
    last updated: June 07, 2023, 13:06 IST
    Read More