Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: When Will BSEB Declare Inter Results?

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has not yet announced the result date, however they are likely announce the results for the intermediate (Class 12) board exams this week. Once declared, students can check their scores on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or results.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB will make an official announcement of the Bihar board 12th results date and time on Facebook and Twitter. To announce the names of toppers and result data, the board will hold a press conference.

The Bihar Board Class 12 exam commenced on February 1 and ended on February 11 across 1,464 exam centres. The evaluation of intermediate answer scripts was carried out from March 1 to March 14. According to the reports, BSEB officials assured that the board will announce the classes 10 and 12 results before any education board in the country.

BSEB Inter Result: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Key in your log in credintails

Step 4: Login and view result.

More than 13 lakh students appeared for the exam and are now waiting for the results to be declared. The BSEB 12th results inter were declared on March 16 last year and the results were made available on the website first and then students were able to collect the mark sheets and pass certificates later from their respective schools.

“Altogether 70 lakh copies of matriculation and 96 lakh copies of intermediate have been evaluated this year across several evaluation centres. Evaluators were engaged in double shifts for speedy evaluation of copies," a senior official of BSEB had said earlier.

Last year’s overall pass percentage is 80.15 per cent a total of 641829 female candidates appeared for the examination out of which 528817 female candidates passed the examination. A total of 683920 male candidates have appeared for the examination out of which 233740 male candidates have passed the examination.

