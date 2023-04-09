Bihar Board Class 10 Compartment Exam 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till April 10

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration for the BSEB Class 10 Compartmental Exam 2023 till April 10, 2023. BSEB matric compartment exam forms can be filled on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Earlier the last date to complete the registration was on April 7, 2023. The exam will be held in May and the result is expected to release in the same month.

Those students who were not able to secure 33 per cent marks in the BSEB Class 10 Result 2023 can appear for the compartment exam. As per the rules, a student is required to secure 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical exams of each subject to pass the Class 10 matric exam.

Bihar Board Class 10 Compartment Exams 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the compartment exam registration link

Step 3: In the next step, the student will have to enter their roll number, date of birth and other details

Step 4: Fill in the application form and pay the fees, if any

Step 5: Submit the form and download for future references.

BSEB declared the Class 10 results on March 31. According to BSEB data, a total of 16,10,657 students have passed Class 10 Bihar board exams this year. The overall pass percentage of Bihar board was 81.04 per cent. A total of 4,74,615 students earned first division. The exam was conducted from February 14 to 22.

BSEB will conduct the Class 10 Compartment Exam soon. Those who did not qualify the exam are given the opportunity to score better marks.Candidates are advised to apply for the compartmental exam at the earliest as no applications after the deadline will be accepted.

The Class 10 scrutiny application link has been made available on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar board has also issued helpline number- 0612- 2232074 for the students in case of any difficulty in filing the Class 10 compartment exam forms.

