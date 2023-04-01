Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Labourer's Son Secures Rank 8, Aims to be an Officer in Indian Army

Ajit Kumar, a student of Chausa in Buxar district has set an example for others by securing rank in the Bihar Board matric or class 10 exam results 2023 declared on Friday, March 31. He secured 478 marks. The son of Shambhu Nath Singh and Poonam Devi, residents of Pavani village of Chausa block, Ajit’s father is a contractual labourer, while his mother is a homemaker.

Ajit told the media that he would like to give the credit for his success to his teachers and his parents. He added that he had always been encouraged by his father to pass the matriculation exam with good marks. Ajit further said that his father was his constant motivation. He shared, “My father not only used to ask me about studies after working the whole day when he used to return home in the evening but also never let anything hamper my studies. At the same time, I got a lot of guidance from my teachers, due to which I have achieved this success today."

Ajit also said that after this he will choose the science stream in his intermediate. He added that by working harder than he used to, he will make the district proud again by performing well in the intermediate as well. Ajit aims to serve the country as an officer in the army. To fulfill this dream, he has already started preparing for the defence services exams.

The Bihar Board results were declared on Friday. MD Rumman Ashraf from Sheikhpura secured the top position in the Bihar Board Class 10 examination 2023 with 489 marks. Namrata Kumari from Bhojpur came second. The third place has been secured by Gyani Anupama from Aurangabad. The total pass percentage this year stands at 81.04 per cent, with 16,10,657 candidates passing the exam. Last year, the total pass percentage was 79.88 per cent.

