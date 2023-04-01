Bihar Board Class 10 Scrutiny Application Begins on April 3, Check Steps to Apply

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the matriculation or class 10 examination results 2023. Students can download their BSEB 10th result by visiting the official websites at results.biharboardonline.com or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Students who are not satisfied with their BSEB Class 10 results can apply for a re-checking or re-evaluation of their answer sheets. The process for re-checking or re-evaluation will commence on April 3. This year, a total of 81.04 per cent of students have passed the Bihar board exam. More than 16 lakh candidates appeared for the BSEB matriculation exam, conducted from February 14 to February 22.

Announcing the results, BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore said that the compartmental exam will be organised by May 31. “Scrutiny, the compartmental exam will be organised by May 31 so that there are no delays and students don’t waste a year," BSEB Chairman said.

Advertisement

It is important to note that students cannot apply for more than two subjects for scrutiny. Students who have failed in one or two subjects can appear in the compartmental exam. To apply for the BSEB Class 10 scrutiny process, a student will have to pay a fee of Rs 70 per paper.

BSEB Class 10 Result: How to Apply for Scrutiny

Step 1: Visit BSEB official site at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads - ‘Apply for Scrutiny (Secondary Annual Examination 2023) on the homepage.

Step 3: Register the portal using Roll Code, Roll Number, and Registration Number.

Step 4: Then, login using system-generated scrutiny registration number.

Step 5: Choose the subject for which you wish to apply for scrutiny.

Step 6: Pay the required scrutiny fee for per subject paper.

Advertisement

Step 7: Check and submit the application form.

Step 8: Keep the confirmation page for future reference.

A total of 16,10,657 students passed the Bihar class 10 exam 2023 this year. MD Rumman Ashraf of Islamia High School, Sheikhupra, secured the first rank in the Bihar Board Class 10th exam. He got 489 marks out of 500. Additionally, 21 students have also been placed in the top 5 list while 90 candidates made it to the top 10.

Read all the Latest Education News here