Bihar Board Exam 2023: Inter Result Soon, BSEB Promotes 10th, 12th Students Despite Failing, Know How

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Bihar class 12 results 2023 soon. According to sources, the BSEB plus two or class 12 result is expected to be announced by March 18, however, the board has not made any official announcement yet.

The paper evaluation of the Bihar board intermediate exam 2023 has already been completed on March 5. The exam was held from February 1 to 11. Under the Bihar board, students who fail the exam will also be marked as passed. If a student has failed only by a few marks in one or two subjects, then the Bihar board can pass them by giving grace marks. In the last few years, the board has passed many students by giving them grace marks.

Once the paper evaluation is complete, BSEB compiles a list of top-10 rank holders. The toppers are currently being called at the BSEB office in Patna for the topper verification round. A panel of subject experts interviews the candidates. They are asked questions related to the subjects by the panel. They are asked to write the answers in front of the panel to match their handwriting with their annual exam answer sheets.

According to the information received from the sources, the result of the Bihar board inter will be released on March 18. Meanwhile, the class 10 results are likely to be released by March 31. At present, students should keep an eye on the website of the Bihar board for result updates.

A total of 69,44,777 lakh answer sheets of Bihar board class 12th were evaluated while 96,63,774 lakh answer sheets of class 10th are being evaluated. A total of 123 and 172 evaluation centres were set up to check the answer sheets. Meanwhile, the performance of Bihar board students in the last few years has been poor. If we look at the performance of class 10 Bihar board exams from 2013 to 2022, it has never reached a success rate of 90 per cent.

