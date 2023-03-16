Bihar Board Exams 2023: Class 12th Results to be Released Soon, Know When and Where to Check

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is set to announce the class 12 board exam 2023 results. The results are likely to be announced by the end of this week, as per reports. Once it is declared, students can check the BSEB inter exam result 2023 on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

According to the reports, BSEB officials assured that the board will announce the classes 10 and 12 results before any education board in the country. The wait of over 13.18 lakh students who appeared in the intermediate exam conducted by the BSEB last month is likely to end soon as the board reportedly completed the evaluation of answer sheets on Tuesday (March 14).

“Altogether 70 lakh copies of matriculation and 96 lakh copies of intermediate have been evaluated this year across several evaluation centres. Evaluators were engaged in double shifts for speedy evaluation of copies," Hindustan Times quoted a senior official of BSEB. Furthermore, all evaluation centres were furnished with computers for feeding of marks which minimised the time required during manual systems.

Advertisement

A senior official further added that it will take a couple of days more to finalise the result cards as well as verification of top scorers before the declaration of the results. Meanwhile, the intermediate result is likely to be declared on March 18, informed the senior official, as per the report.

When declaring the class 12 results, the Bihar board will hold a press conference where officials will announce result-related information such as pass percentage, toppers’ names (Stream-wise) and other details. Once the announcement is done, the direct link to check the scores will be activated on the official page of BSEB.

The Bihar Board Class 12 exam commenced on February 1 and ended on February 11 across 1,464 exam centres. The evaluation of intermediate answer scripts was carried out from March 1 to March 14.

Read all the Latest Education News here