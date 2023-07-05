Bihar Board Extends Enrollment Date For Class 11 Admission Till July 10

Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
The board has also instructed the enrollment officers or principals of the educational institutions to update the list of all enrolled students based on the first selection list by July 11

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 15:07 IST

Students can access the notification from the official website of the Online Facilitation System for Students which is ofssbihar.in (Representative image)
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the enrollment date for Class 11 admission 2023. Initially, the enrollment deadline was set for July 4, but it has now been extended to July 10. Students can access the notification from the official website of the Online Facilitation System for Students which is ofssbihar.in. Those who make it to the first selection list can complete their enrollment process at their allotted educational institute by the extended last date.

BSEB shared the official notice on its Twitter handle mentioning that candidates who are selected in the first list but fail to complete the enrollment process will have their names removed from the OFSS portal. “If any errors persist in the names of the students or their parents, such as spelling mistakes, or in the photo, date of birth, caste, religion, nationality, gender, subject, marital status, etc., the correction should be made by the principal of the respective educational institution latest by July 10," reads the official notice.

The board has also instructed the enrollment officers or principals of the educational institutions to update the list of all enrolled students based on the first selection list by July 11. Any remaining vacant seats will be allotted to students in the second selection list.

    • Students must have successfully completed the Class 10 (matriculation) or an equivalent examination from the Bihar School Examination Board, Bihar Board, CBSE Board, Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or any other state board approved by the Government, to be eligible for the enrollment process.

    The required documents for OFSS class 11 admission 2023-24 in Bihar Board include the BSEB intermediate admission form, Aadhar card, School Leaving Certificate (SLC), two passport size photographs, class 10 mark sheet, caste certificate (for reserved category), and any additional documents specified by the school, along with the payment of admission fees. Additionally, students who have not been admitted to any school or college yet can either fill in a new option or change their previous option on the official OFSS website until July 10.

    first published: July 05, 2023, 15:04 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 15:07 IST
