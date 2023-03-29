Bihar Board Inter Results 2023: Scrutiny Registration to End Today, How to Apply

The Bihar School Examination Board ( BSEB) will be closing the window to apply for the BSEB 12th or Intermediate scrutiny process today, March 29. The registration process started on March 23. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-checking through Bihar Board’s official website—scrutinyss.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar board class 12th exam results were announced on March 21. The students disappointed with the answer sheet checking can apply for a re-evaluation and check the updated results if any from their official website. After receiving the application from the students, the board will re-evaluate the answer sheet and will release the updated scores later.

BSEB Inter scrutiny process: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website for scrutiny of the Bihar Board.

Step 2: Click on the link to apply for scrutiny.

Step 3: A new login window will appear. Fill in your login credentials such as your roll code, roll number, and registration number.

Step 4: Click on Submit button.

Step 5: Choose the subjects you wish to apply for scrutiny.

Step 6: Pay the fee.

Step 7: Download the application form for future reference.

Students must keep in mind that if there is any error in the calculation of marks, then it will be rectified. If any question or section of questions is undervalued, it will be evaluated hence resulting in score improvement. The scrutiny can result in scores improving, decreasing, or unchanged after the process.

The Bihar School Of Examination Board ( BSEB) has also announced the extension of the registration dates for the 12th compartment exams. The extended date is March 30. Earlier, the last date to register for BSEB intermediate exams was March 27. The students who failed to score above the minimum marks in the 12th exams can appear for the compartment exams. This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 83.70 per cent with 10,91,248 students passing the exam.

