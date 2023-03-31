BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Declared LIVE UPDATES: 81.04% Qualify Matric Exam, Toppers List Soon

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) matric or class 10 board exam result 2023 has been announced today, March 31 by Prof Chandrashekhar, minister of the education department. A total of 81.04% of students cleared the exam. Students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and 150 marks in aggregate to pass the exam.

Students can now check and download their BSEB 10th result at Bihar Board’s official websites — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com. Over 16 lakh students appeared for the BSEB matric exam that was conducted between February 14 to 22.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: FAQs

Where to Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2023?

Results will be released on the official websites – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com.

How can I check my 10th result in Bihar 2023?

Students will be able to check their results by entering their login credentials — roll number and date of birth

When will the Bihar Board 10th Toppers 2023 list be released?

After the result is declared at 1:15 pm today, March 31, the toppers list will be released soon after

When will Bihar board class 10th result be released?

Results will be declared at 1:15 pm today, March 31

How to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 through SMS?

Students can check their results through SMS. To check the same, students will have to type BIHAR10 roll number and send the SMS to 56263.

What are Biharbordonline.bihar.gov.in 2023 result helpline numbers?

Candidates can contact BSEB helpline in case of any problems. Bihar Board officials can be contacted at 0612 2230009 or info@biharboard.ac.in, biharboard.ac.in/contact-us.

How Many Marks Are Required to Pass Bihar Board 10th Exams?

To pass the class 10th exam, the students must score at least 33 per cent in each subject.

Read all the Latest Education News here