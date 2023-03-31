BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Declared LIVE UPDATES: 81.04% Qualify Matric Exam, Toppers List Soon

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk
Bihar, India
MD Rumman Ashraf of Sheikhupra has topped the Bihar Board Class 10th examination. A total of 81.04% of students have passed the examination.
After receiving the Bihar board matric result 2023, students must cross-check all the details on the marksheet. This includes not just the scores, but also the candidates’ name, parents’ name, subject name, application number, and other details. In case of any discrepancy, students must report to the authorities immediately.
Students need to keep their Bihar Board admit cards handy to check their results. The admit card or hall ticket has details including the roll number and the date of birth which will be needed to check the score.
According to the sources, Jamui, Nalanda, Aurangabad, Supaul, Patna, Begusarai, Bhojpur, Saran, Samastipur, Motihari, Purnia, Rohtas, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Katihar have the maximum number of students in top 10 in Bihar Board Class 10th exam this year.
Girl students performed better than boys in the Bihar Board examination 2022. Not only is the top rank secured by a female – Ramayani Roy with 487 marks but among the top five, as many as four ranks are secured by girls. On the second rank too, there was a joint rank held by a boy and a girl student. Last year, a total of 112,86,971 students passed the Bihar Board examination. The overall pass percentage was 78.88 per cartage. A total of 6,08,868 girls passed the exam.
Bihar Board students, their parents, teachers, or other stakeholders can download their mark sheets while sitting at home. No physical copy of the mark sheets will be sent to students. Students need to visit the following websites to check the results -
— onlinebseb.in
— biharboardonline.com
— biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
The results of the Bihar Board matriculation will be declared anytime soon. The results will be announced through a press conference, in which board officials will be present. As per sources, students of Nalanda, Aurangabad, Supaul, Patna, and Purnia may make it to the top 10 in the Bihar Board matriculation exam, reported News18 Hindi.
Out of the total of 16.11 lakh students who appeared for the BSBE matric exam 2022, as many as 12,86,971 passed the exam while 3.24 lakh students failed. Among those who passed, 4,24,597 students scored marks in the first division or more than 60%. The highest number of students as many as 5,10,441 passed in the second and 3,47,637 students passed in the third division.
Students will not get a chance to appear in the BSEB matric compartment exam if they fail in more than 2 subjects. In that case, students will have to repeat the same class.
Rank 1. Ramayani Roy
Rank 2. Saniya Kumari, Vivek Kumar Thankur
Rank 3. Pragya Kumari
Rank 4. Nirjala Kumari
Rank 5. Anurag Kumar, Suresh Kumar, Nikhil Kumar
Bihar Board’s past years’ pass percentages were:
2017 – 50.12%
2018 – 68.89%
2019 – 80.73%
2020 – 80.59%
2021 – 78.17%
2022 – 79.88%
Students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and 150 marks in aggregate to qualify for the BSEB Class 10 exam.
The toppers in Bihar Board Class 10th will be honored with cash prizes. Last year the students who got first, second, and third position got cash prizes of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000, and Rs 50,000 respectively. Apart from this, laptops were also given to the students.
The BSEB matric 2023 mark sheet will contain:
In 2022, as many as 16,11,099 students appeared in the class 10th Bihar Board final examination, out of which 12,86,971 candidates passed the examination. The pass percentage stood at 79.88%. The result was declared on March 31, 2022.
|MERIT
|NAME
|SCHOOL NAME
|MARKS
|1
|RAMAYANI ROY
|PATEL HIGH SCHOOL DAUDNAGAR, AURANGABAD
|487
|2
|SANIYA KUMARI
|PROJECT GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL RAJAULI, NAWADAH
|486
|2
|VIVEK KUMAR THAKUR
|NEW UPGRADE HIGH SCH SIDHAP PARSAHI LADANIA, MADHUBANI
|486
|3
|PRAGYA KUMARI
|UTKRAMIT M S BAZAR VERMA GOAH, AURANGABAD
|485
|4
|NIRJALA KUMARI
|MAHADEV HIGH SCHOOL KHUSRUPUR, PATNA
|484
|5
|ANURAG KUMAR
|SARVODAY HIGH SCHOOL AGIAON, BHOJPUR
|483
|5
|SUSEN KUMAR
|UTKRAMIT M S MIRJAGANJ ALIGANJ, JAMUI
|483
|5
|NIKHIL KUMAR
|UCHCH MADHYAMIK VIDYALAY, KERAI
|483
Jamui’s Simultala has the maximum topper in the Bihar Board matriculation results. Students of Nalanda, Aurangabad, Supaul, Patna, and Purnia are also included in the top ten. Further, before releasing the results of Bihar Board matriculation, around 30 students of Simultala Residential School, Jamui has been physically verified.
To ensure authenticity, BSEB conducts verification of the top ten rank holders. A panel of subject experts interviews the candidates. They are asked questions related to the subjects by the panel. They are asked to write the answers in front of the panel to match their handwriting with their annual exam answer sheets. Names of toppers will be announced in the result press conference. As per sources, BSEB was scheduled to conduct the verification of matric exam toppers on March 25.
Students can their BSBE matric result on the following websites-
– biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
– inter23.biharboardonline.com
– biharboardonline.com
– secondary.biharboardonline.com
– results.biharboardonline.com
Step 1. Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the Bihar 10th Result link on the homepage.
Step 3: Log in with the BSEB roll code and roll number in the next window.
Step 4: Results will appear on screen
Step 1- Open the SMS application on the mobile phone.
Step 2- Type the message in this format- BIHAR10 space roll no.
Step 3- Now send this message to 56263.
Step 4- Bihar Board will send BSEB 10th Result 2023 on your number.
Students can fill the form below to get their BSEB matric results directly.
Students need to keep their Bihar Board admit cards handy to check their results. The admit card or hall ticket has details including the roll number and the date of birth which will be needed to check the score. Further, once the result is out, students need to verify these details from the admit card.
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) matric or class 10 board exam result 2023 has been announced today, March 31 by Prof Chandrashekhar, minister of the education department. A total of 81.04% of students cleared the exam. Students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and 150 marks in aggregate to pass the exam.
Students can now check and download their BSEB 10th result at Bihar Board’s official websites — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com. Over 16 lakh students appeared for the BSEB matric exam that was conducted between February 14 to 22.
Where to Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2023?
Results will be released on the official websites – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com.
How can I check my 10th result in Bihar 2023?
Students will be able to check their results by entering their login credentials — roll number and date of birth
When will the Bihar Board 10th Toppers 2023 list be released?
After the result is declared at 1:15 pm today, March 31, the toppers list will be released soon after
When will Bihar board class 10th result be released?
Results will be declared at 1:15 pm today, March 31
How to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 through SMS?
Students can check their results through SMS. To check the same, students will have to type BIHAR10 roll number and send the SMS to 56263.
What are Biharbordonline.bihar.gov.in 2023 result helpline numbers?
Candidates can contact BSEB helpline in case of any problems. Bihar Board officials can be contacted at 0612 2230009 or info@biharboard.ac.in, biharboard.ac.in/contact-us.
How Many Marks Are Required to Pass Bihar Board 10th Exams?
To pass the class 10th exam, the students must score at least 33 per cent in each subject.
