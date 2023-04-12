Bihar Board Results: BSEB Class 12 Compartment Exams To Begin From April 26

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Class 12 compartment exam 2023 dates. Students can check the timetable on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. According to the official notice, the Intermediate compartmental-cum-special exam for Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational programmes will begin on April 26 and will conclude on May 8. Students who failed to obtain a score of 33 per cent in the BSEB Class 12 Result 2023 are eligible to take the compartment exam.

The compartment exam will be held in two shifts – morning and evening. The first shift will take place from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and the second shift is scheduled from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. Meanwhile, the BSEB Class 12 practical exams will be conducted between April 20 and April 22. The Bihar Board has released the 12th compartment exam complete schedule on its official Twitter handle.

“A ‘cool off’ time of additional 15 minutes has been given above to the examinee. He/She has to use the ‘cool off’ time for reading and analysing the questions and to plan answers accordingly," read an official notice. It is important to note that students are not supposed to write answers to any question during the ‘cool off’ time.

The intermediate compartmental admit card for practical exams has already been released by BSEB on April 11. Students appearing for the compartment exam can download their admit cards till April 24.

BSEB CLASS 12 COMPARTMENT EXAM 2023 SCHEDULE :

April 26 — Hindi, Biology, History, English

April 27 — Physics, Entrepreneurship, Psychology, Agriculture, Music, Hindi

April 28 — English, Mathematics, Business Studies

May 2 — Chemistry, Economics, Geography, Accountancy, Foundation Course

May 3 — Sociology, Elective Subject Paper, Political Science, Elective Subject Paper 2

May 4 — Home Science, Philosophy

May 6 — Urdu, Prakrit, Magahi, Maithili, Sanskrit, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Arabic, Bangla and others, Yoga and Physical Education, Computer Science, Multimedia and Web Technology

May 8 — Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Vocational Subjects - Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Agriculture, Business Studies, Accountancy, Entrepreneurship, History, Political Science, Sociology, Economics, Psychology, Home Science, Geography, Music, Philosophy, Yoga and Physical Education – Morning.

The BSEB Class 12 results for 2023 were released by the Bihar Board on March 21. Over 13.04 lakh students took the Class 12 exam this year, and roughly 10.91 lakh candidates cleared the exam. The aggregate pass percentage for the BSEB Class 12 exam in 2023 is 83.7 per cent.

