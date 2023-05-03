Bihar Cabinet Approves Proposal To Recruit 1.78 Lakh Teachers In State

The Bihar Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, approved the proposal to recruit 1.78 lakh teachers for primary, middle, and upper classes in the state on Tuesday. The cabinet has approved the proposal to recruit 85,477 primary teachers, 1,745 middle and 90,804 for upper classes, reported PTI. After the cabinet meeting, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) S Siddharth told the reporters that recruitment will be done by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

He stated, “The cabinet approved the proposal to recruit 1.78 lakh teachers for different classes. The recruitment will be done by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The entire recruitment process will be completed very soon…positively by the end of this year."

Along with this, the cabinet has also approved the Transport Department’s proposal to ban operations of all commercial vehicles that are more than 15 years old and diesel-powered buses and autos in Gaya and Muzaffarpur from September 30, this year.

Under the clean energy scheme, the state government will provide financial support to owners of diesel buses, and city bus/ auto services in both cities and assist to switch over to Compress Natural Gas (CNG) buses and autos.

The Transport Department will soon issue a circular the owners of commercial vehicles which are using diesel could plan the switchover to CNG buses in time and escape penalty.

The Cabinet Secretariat also mentioned that the department has already issued the same in Patna and now, the decision will be also implanted in Gaya and Muzaffarpur.

Earlier, the Transport Department had announced a complete ban on all commercial vehicles more than 15-years-old, and diesel-powered buses and autos in territorial jurisdictions of Patna municipal corporation (PMC) and town councils (nagar parishads) of Danapur, Phulwari Sharif, and Khagaul from October 1.

The Nitish Kumar government in February increased the state budget outlay by 10 per cent for the fiscal year 2023-24. In which the highest allocation was made for education with a total outlay of Rs 40,450 crore, followed by health with Rs 16,966 crore, road received Rs 17,487 crore and the social welfare sector was Rs 12,439 crore was allotted.

