Bihar Job Fair Exceeds Expectations, 62 Candidates Shortlisted

In today’s era, unemployment has become a common topic of discussion. Times have changed and now educated unemployed youth are seeking opportunities in the private sector too. Recently, an employment fair was organised in Bihar to address the prevailing issue and offer significant employment opportunities to the educated youth.

During the fair, Durvasa Ayurveda Limited offered jobs to young aspirants ranging from matriculate to graduate levels for the positions of MR (Medical Representative) and ASM (Area Sales Manager). The job fair was held at the Begusarai district planning office in Bihar and for the first time, more candidates were selected than initially anticipated.

Despite the company’s target of selecting 50 unemployed individuals, 62 candidates were shortlisted during the job camp. This unforeseen scenario has posed challenges for both the participating youth and the officials managing the fair.

District Planning Officer Shweta Vashisht revealed that the initial plan was to grant on-the-spot appointment letters to 50 deserving candidates based on their interview performance. However, the situation took an unexpected twist as a total of 67 individuals cleared the interview conducted by Shadab Afridi, the representative of Durvasa Ayurved Private Limited.

In light of this development, the company has requested an additional two days to carefully assess and finalise the selection process. Only after a thorough examination, the appointment letters will be issued to the intended 50 candidates. Consequently, due to this unforeseen circumstance, the distribution of on-the-spot appointment letters had to be postponed.