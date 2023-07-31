Bihar Jobs 2023: Recruitment Drive For Healthcare Professionals To Begin Soon

In Bihar, there has been a consistent influx of promising job opportunities for the youth across various departments. Recently, the application process for recruiting 1.70 lakh teachers in the state was concluded successfully. Now, there are reports of upcoming vacancies in the health department. The health department is all set to conduct a recruitment drive, hiring for over 5000 positions for doctors. The Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Tejashwi Yadav, had previously announced that substantial recruitment of 1.5 lakh vacancies will be carried out in the health department, encompassing doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel. The recruitment drive will focus on recruiting medical professionals to join the health department. Further details and formal announcements are expected to be released soon.

As per reports, 1300 positions for assistant professors in medical colleges, along with 3800 posts for doctors in general hospitals are vacant. The Bihar health service is set to recruit 238 general doctors to fill the remaining vacancies, out of 6629 positions across the state. This initiative aims to strengthen the medical workforce and meet the healthcare demands of the people in Bihar. Out of 5903 posts that are sanctioned for special medical doctors, 1570 positions are occupied by doctors; while 3520 are still vacant. In addition to other healthcare positions, the state is gearing up to recruit dentists as well. Currently, there are 586 approved dental posts, out of which 523 are already filled and 63 are still vacant.