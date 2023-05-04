Bihar Police Announces Vacancies For Sub Inspectors, Other Depts

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has invited applications for the post of Sub Inspectors, Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department, Government of Bihar and Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officer in Bihar Fire Services, and home department (Police). Candidates who are interested and eligible can submit their applications starting today, May 4. The last date for submission of application forms is June 4, 2023.

The BPSSC has announced a total of 64 vacancies that will be recruited through this drive. Eleven of these vacancies are for Sub Inspector, prohibition and 53 are for Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officers. Candidates can check the important information related to the vacancies including the eligibility criteria, age limit, etc.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates holding a degree in any discipline can apply for the vacancies. As far as the age limit is concerned, the candidate must be in the age group of 20 to 37 years as of January 1, 2023. Age relaxation is given only to candidates from the reserved category.

Selection Criteria:

The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written test (prelims and mains), PST/PET and document verification.

Application fees:

For candidates belonging to the General/OBC/EWS/Other State categories, the application fee is Rs 700. For those in the SC/ST category, the fee is Rs 400 and for female candidates (Bihar domicile), the fee is Rs 400.

The process of application is as follows:

· Visit the official website of BPSSC - bpssc.bih.nic.in.

· On the home page, click on the prohibition department section.

· This will take you to a new page where the candidate must click on the notification link that reads ‘BPSSC Recruitment 2023 online application’.

· The candidate will then be redirected to the registration form.

· Now, you need to fill up the application form with all personal and educational details.

· After submission of the form, you will have an option of saving and taking a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Interested candidates can check the official website for all further announcements regarding the exam and its results.

