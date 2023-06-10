Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Notification For 21,391 Vacancies Out

Bihar’s Central Selection Board of Constables recently notified the recruitment of constables in Bihar Police, Bihar Special Armed Police and other units. This recruitment drive presents a valuable chance for eligible candidates to join the Bihar Police forces. Both male and female candidates, who meet the eligibility requirements, can apply for the Bihar Police Constable vacancies 2023 by submitting online application forms. The application procedure will begin on June 20 and the deadline for applications is July 20. These vacancies are for different categories, totalling 21,391 positions.

To qualify for the Physical Endurance Test (PET), candidates must achieve a minimum score of 30 per cent in the written examination. It is worth mentioning that the marks obtained in the written examination will not be taken into account for the merit list. The purpose of the written examination is to determine eligibility for the PET/PMT (Physical Measurement Test) stage of the selection process.

Advertisement

To be eligible for this recruitment, candidates should have passed the Class 10 and 12 board exams. The age range for applicants is 18 to 35 years. Those who are selected will receive a monthly salary within the range of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 per month.

For male candidates, the physical measurements include a minimum height requirement of 165 cm for general category candidates and 160 cm for SC/ST candidates. Chest measurements are also considered, with specific criteria for different categories. The physical endurance test varies for male and female candidates, involving races of different distances and additional requirements like high jump and long jump.

How to apply for Bihar Police Constable recruitment?

1. Visit the official website of the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC).

2. Read the notification provided carefully to understand the requirements and instructions.

Advertisement

3. If you are a new user, register on the website by providing the necessary details like your name, email address and contact information. If you already have an account, log in using your credentials.

4. Complete the online application form accurately, providing correct personal and educational information. Review the form before submitting it.

5. Upload the required documents, such as your photograph, signature, and any other specified documents. Ensure they meet the mentioned specifications.