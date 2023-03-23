The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has opened vacancies for more than 50 posts under its domain. These posts will provide employment opportunities to 45,892 people. The positions are vacant for the following posts:-

Lecturer for the subjects like English, Chemistry, Civil, and Economics, among others.

Assistant Professors for subjects like English, Geology, Physics and Maths, among other subjects

Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officer

25 posts are vacant for the principals with results to be declared on March 28, 2023. Candidates are requested to stay updated and check the official website of BPSC.

A total of 69 posts are vacant for the position of project manager and 373 posts for auditors.

The Assistant Town Planning Supervisor post has 31 seats for qualifiers. The result of the examination will be released on May 15, 2023.

Candidates are requested to check the exact and complete list of vacant posts from the link https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Misc/Examination-Calendar-2022-23.pdf. The exam calendar shared by the Bihar Public Service Commission has mentioned the date of results for the entrance examination as well. It has to be noticed that some of the dates are not decided and others are tentative.

According to the BPSC calendar, the 32nd Judicial Services Preliminary Examination will be conducted on June 4, 2023, for recruitment to 155 vacancies. The result of the judicial examination will be out on August 4. The 68th preliminary examination was held on February 12, 2023, and the result of the Mains is anticipated on March 27. The interview is scheduled to start on August 11.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Public Service Commission has released the answer key for the Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officer post. Candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. On November 12 and 13, 2022, the written test was administered. Candidates can follow the detailed instructions provided below to download the final answer key.

Step 1: Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in, which is the official page.

Step 2: Select the Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer Exam Final Answer Key option on the homepage.

Step 3: A screen with the solution key will appear.

Step 4: Download and print the definitive solution key.

Step 5: Compare your conclusions with the key.

