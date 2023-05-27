Bihar Public Service Commission Releases BPSC Annual Calendar 2023; All You Need To Know

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) recently unveiled the BPSC Exam Calendar 2023 on April 21, 2023. The commission has made revisions to the calendar, providing new dates for various BPSC exams. The updated BPSC calendar includes exams for positions such as Assistant, CDPO, Assistant Audit Officer (AAO), and more.

Candidates who have appeared or are planning to appear for the examination can access the BPSC Exam Calendar 2023 by visiting the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Applicants must have a thorough understanding of the BPSC exam calendar as it contains comprehensive details about the exam schedule. Candidates who have applied for BPSC exams must carefully review the exam dates mentioned in the calendar to adequately prepare for the upcoming examinations.

Advertisement

BPSC Exam Calendar 2023

Candidates can refer to the latest BPSC exam calendar for 2023, which includes updated and revised dates for both the Preliminary and Main exams. The Bihar PCS Commission recently released the exam schedule for the 68th BPSC exam, which comprises the Prelims, Mains, and Interviews.

The BPSC exam calendar provides comprehensive information on exam dates, result announcements, and the number of vacancies for each position across all the exams conducted by the Commission annually. Candidates can access the exam dates for prominent exams like the 68th BPSC exam, 67th BPSC exam, CDPO, AAO, and others.

As per the BPSC exam calendar, the preliminary examination for the 69th BPSC is tentatively scheduled for September 30, 2023. The mains examination for the 68th Bihar PCS will take place on May 12, 17, and 18, 2023. In addition, candidates also have the opportunity to download the most recent BPSC Calendar 2023 PDF. This PDF document offers a comprehensive overview of the examination schedule.

Steps To Download BPSC Calendar 2023

Advertisement

Visit the official website of BPSC or refer to the direct link provided on the BPSC exam page.

Click on the link to access the PDF file of the 2023 examination calendar.

The link will redirect you to a new window.

Applicants will have the option to download and save it on their devices.

Click on the icon to download the BPSC exam calendar.

Save the downloaded PDF file for future reference.