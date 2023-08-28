Bihar Public Service Commission Removes Option E From 69th Civil Services Exam

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) announced an important update regarding the 69th preliminary Civil Services examination. A significant change has been made- the exclusion of the ‘E’ option. As a result, the question paper will now provide only four answer choices. Furthermore, the commission’s chairman disclosed that one mark would be deducted for every three wrong answers.

Chairman Atul Prasad tweeted, “BPSC Integrated 69th will have negative marking and only four answer options. Due to this, the E option has been removed."

Notably, the preliminary exam is slated for September 30. As for the main exam, it is scheduled for November 17. Following the main exam, interviews are scheduled to take place from December 9 to December 16. A total of 379 positions will be filled through this BPSC-conducted examination. The main BPSC examination will comprise a 100-mark General Hindi section, a 300-mark General Studies Paper I, another 300 marks for Paper II of General Studies, and finally, a 300-mark essay section.