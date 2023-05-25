Bihar Rozgar Mela In Motihari On May 26; All You Need To Know

In the East Champaran district of Bihar, an employment fair is scheduled to take place on May 26th. The fair, organized under the Sankalp project, will be held at the auditorium in front of the Women’s ITI, commencing at 10:30 am. The District Planning Office, led by Mukund Madhav, is responsible for coordinating the event. This one-day fair will showcase the participation of 10 companies, offering a total of 800 job vacancies.

The job fair will witness the participation of well-known companies such as Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Sri RC Enterprises Motihari, Big Basket, and SPHC Pvt. Ltd. The available positions for candidates involve roles such as Data Entry Operator, Accountant, Credit Officer Trainee, Sales Executive, and Office Staff. Candidates who have completed their eighth, tenth, twelfth, graduation, or ITI (Industrial Training Institute) qualifications are eligible to participate in this job fair. The age limit for candidates is set between 18 and 35 years.

According to the District Planning Officer, the selected candidates from the job fair will be placed in various districts of Bihar, including Motihari, Hyderabad, and Gujarat. The candidates will receive monthly remuneration ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 22,000, along with additional benefits such as incentives, provident fund (PF), employee state insurance (ESI), travel allowance (TA), and daily allowance (DA) for their exemplary performance.

The employment fair is scheduled for May 26th at 10:30 am. Candidates participating in the fair are required to bring their original educational qualification certificates along with their resumes or biodata.

Bihar Employment Fair Objective

The employment fair aims to offer employment opportunities to unemployed youth in private companies based on their educational qualifications. The Bihar Employment Fair 2023 scheme offers an inclusive opportunity for every educated unemployed youth in the state to participate. This scheme empowers the unemployed youth to exercise their choice in selecting their desired institute or private company for potential employment.

What is the Sankalp Initiative?

The Sankalp initiative, initiated by the Ministry of Skill Development, is a program aimed at promoting skill acquisition and knowledge awareness for livelihood advancement. It is funded through a loan from the World Bank. The primary objective of the initiative is to enhance the quality and quantity of short-term skill training.