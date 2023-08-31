Bihar STET 2023 Admit Card Released, Exam Begins September 4

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit cards for the Bihar STET (State Teacher Eligibility Test) 2023. The admit card contains essential details such as the exam centre name, date, and time of the test, reporting time, and gate closing time, along with other information. To download the admit card, candidates need to use their application ID and password shall visit the official website at bsebstet.com.

According to the official schedule, the BSEB will hold the Bihar STET exam from September 4 to 15. The exam will take place in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at specified centres across Bihar. STET exam will be held in two shifts — the first shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm, and the second shift from 3 pm to 05:30 pm.

Bihar STET Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) at bsebstet.com

Step 2: Then on the homepage, tap on the link to Print Final Admit Card.

Step 3: Login using your mobile number and OTP, in the new page that opens.

Step 4: The Bihar STET Admit Card 2023 shall now be displayed on the candidate’s screen.

Step 5: Check and verify all details mentioned on the admit card.

The details on the admit card will include the council name, exam name, aspirant name, parents’ name, application ID, roll number, date of birth, candidate signature, candidate photograph, exam date, exam time, exam day details, and exam venue.

After downloading the Bihar STET admit card 2023, candidates should make sure to carefully review all the information provided on it. It’s crucial to have a printed copy of the admit card when appearing for the exam, as candidates without it will not be allowed to take the test. Check all the details mentioned on the admit card, and if you find any mistakes, contact the officials to get them corrected.