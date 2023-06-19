Bihar Technical Service Commission Announces 8996 Vacancies For Junior Engineer Civil

The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has recently released a recruitment notification, inviting applications for the position of Junior Engineer (Civil). With a staggering total of 8996 vacancies, this presents a significant opportunity for aspiring candidates seeking a career in the civil engineering field. As per the official notification, interested individuals are encouraged to submit their applications online before the deadline of June 21.

The notification also mentions important aspects that involve educational qualifications, age limits, and other relevant details about the recruitment process.

Educational Qualification

Interested candidates must hold a recognized certificate or degree in B Tech, Diploma, Engineering, Graduate Studies, or equivalent qualification from an accredited institute or board.

Age Limit

The candidate applying for BTSC Jobs 2023 should be aged above 18 as of August 1, 2023. The age limit, however, differs for different categories which can be understood below:

Unreserved category: 37 years

Unreserved Female category: 40 years

Backward Class/Extremely Backward Class/Female category: 40 years

SC/ST category: 42 years

PWD (Persons with Disabilities) category: 47 years

Application Fees

The application fees for aspirants belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories are INR 600. While candidates falling under the SC, ST, and Female (Bihar) categories are required to pay a form submission fee of INR 150.

Salary

Candidates who are selected for the Junior Engineer (Civil) position in Bihar will be entitled to a salary within the Pay Band-2, ranging from INR 9,300 to INR 34,800. This salary scale includes a Grade Pay of 4,800 and corresponds to Pay Level-7.

Selection Process

Candidates applying for BTSC Recruitment 2023 should understand the Bihar Technical Service Commission JE Selection Process 2023. The final selection will depend on the written exam scores and relevant experience of the applicants.

Written Examination (75%)

Experience (25%)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

How To Apply?

To apply for BTSC Vacancy, carefully read the notification and follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website: https://btsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the Career/Recruitment button and choose Log-In/New Registration.

Fill in the required details in the BTSC job form.

Upload a passport-size photograph and signature