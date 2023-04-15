Bihar to Provide 2 Lakh Govt Jobs to Youth Soon: CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said two lakh government jobs will be provided to the youth of the state in the coming months as part of a recruitment drive that will be undertaken soon.

He also assured existing employees of proper increments and other benefits.

“We, an alliance of seven parties, have now decided to provide government jobs to the youth of Bihar. A large number of people will get jobs in the state by the end of this year…a recruitment drive for government jobs will be started soon and we are going to provide two lakh government jobs in the coming months," Kumar said while addressing workers of his JD(U) at a function here.

Those who are already working under various arrangements will also get proper increments and other benefits, he said.

The Grand Alliance government in Bihar comprises seven parties – the JD(U), RJD, Congress, CPIML (L), CPI, CPI(M) and the HAM – which together have more than 160 MLAs in the 243-member assembly.

Kumar also accused the opposition BJP of "spreading misinformation about new rules", recently approved by the state government, for the appointment of teachers in state-run schools.

The state cabinet had recently approved new rules for the appointment of teachers from primary to senior secondary levels in government-run schools.

According to the fresh norms, the state government will constitute a commission for the recruitment of government school teachers.

The Bihar State School Teacher (Appointment, Transfer, Disciplinary Proceedings and Service Conditions) Rules, 2023, was approved by the council of ministers.

Those who have been appointed on a contract basis can now become regular government teachers after clearing entrance examinations that would be conducted by the commission, an education department official said.

