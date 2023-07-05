Bihar Universities Unveil Their Examination Schedule; Check It Out

The exam schedule for several universities in Bihar has been officially released. The Education Department has issued instructions to these universities to strictly adhere to the provided calendar. The examinations will cover undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. Take a look.

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University, Muzaffarpur

The University has released the examination schedule for various graduation and post-graduation courses. Part 3 exams for the graduation session 2020-23 will start on August 4, with results to be out on October 4. Part 2 exams for the session 2021-24 are scheduled for July 6, with the results on September 6. Part 1 exams for the session 2022-25 began on July 4, and the results will be announced on September 4.

Post-graduation exams for the second and third semesters of the session 2021-23 will begin on September 8, with the results on November 8. Lastly, fourth-semester exams will start on December 8, and the results will be declared on February 8, 2024.

Advertisement

Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University

BN Mandal University has released the examination schedule for various graduation and post-graduation sessions. The Part-3 exams for the graduation session 2020-23 will take place from July 12, with the results expected on September 12. Part-2 exams for the session 2021-24 are scheduled for August 16, and the results are anticipated on October 16. Part-1 exams for the session 2022-25 will commence on July 24, with the results announced on September 24.

For post-graduation, the Semester-4 results will come out on September 4, the Semester-3 results by September 25, the Semester-4 results on November 26, the Semester-1 results by September 28, and the Semester-2 results by December 8.

Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University

Tilka Manjhi University has announced the examination schedule for various courses. The Part-3 exams for the session 2020-23 will commence on August 1, with the results expected on October 1. For the degree Part-2 exams of the session 2021-24, the schedule is set for August 8, with the results anticipated on October 8. The exams for the session 2022-25 will be held from July 10, and the results will be announced on September 10.

For post-graduation, the Semester-2 exams for the session 2021-23 will be held from July 10. The Semester-3 exams for the same session will commence on August 4, and the results will be announced on November 4.

Advertisement

Purnea University

The examination schedule for various sessions at the university is as follows: Part-1 exams for the graduation session 2022-25 will be conducted from July 1, with the results expected on September 1. Part-3 exams are scheduled for July 15, with the results to be announced on September 15. Part-2 exams for the session 2021-24 will be held from August 1, and the results will come out on October 1.

For post-graduation, Semester-3 exams will take place in September, Semester-4 exams in October, and Semester-5 exams are scheduled for July 15, with the results anticipated on September 15.

Advertisement

Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University