Bihar's Biggest Job Fair In Begusarai And Khagaria Cancelled

It’s been a while now since unemployment has become a major issue in India. Educated unemployed youth are now looking for employment in the private sector instead of the government sector. To employ the youth, District Planning Officer-in-charge Shweta Vashishtha in Bihar had issued a date to provide private sector employment to 5,000 youths, Bihar’s biggest job fare to date. As part of the fair, 12 companies were to join Begusarai and 20 companies in Khagaria on July 13, but now it has been cancelled, as per reports.

According to Shweta Vashishtha, the planning and vocational counselling expo scheduled for Begusarai on July 12 and Khagaria on July 13 has been abruptly postponed due to an order issued from Patna. The reports added that the decision was taken keeping in mind the incessant rains. The yearly planning and business expo, on the other hand, will be organised if further orders are received. Its details will be released later.

According to the District Planning Officer, applicants who wish to participate in the employment camp must first register on the NCS site. Candidates can fill out the form and submit their bio-data at any time. They should bring necessary educational certificates, mark sheets and passport-size two-coloured photographs, in addition to bio-data, their Aadhaar card and PAN card.

Before this, an employment fair was held in Bihar to solve the current situation and provide considerable job chances to educated youth. Durvasa Ayurveda Limited provided job opportunities to young aspirants spanning from matriculate to graduate levels for the positions of MR (Medical Representative) and ASM (Area Sales Manager) during the fair. The employment fair was organised in Begusarai and for the first time, more candidates than expected were chosen.