Bihar’s Eva Tiwari Tops CUET, Gets A Seat In St. Stephen's College

Bihar’s daughter, Eva Tiwari, is currently making headlines as she has hoisted the flag of success in Delhi. So today, let’s take a look at her success story. Eva topped the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). So, now she has got admission to one of India’s most reputed colleges, Delhi University’s St. Stephen’s. Entering this college is the dream of lakhs of students. But Eva has nailed this success with her dedication and hard work.

Eva scored 100 percentile in all six subjects in CUET. This feat was achieved by only four students in the country. In a recent media interaction, Eva gave credit for her success to her mother and NCERT books. Talking to News18, Eva said, “I started preparing for this exam during Class 12. During this time, I only used to rely on NCERT books, and the result is in front of all of you."

Eva further said that her mother inspired her a lot to focus on her studies. She added, “Apart from this when I used to use my mobile more, my mother came and explained to me that now my work is only to study."

Eva’s mother, Aarti Tiwari, shared that Eva has been very good at studying since childhood. Eva got 98.4 per cent marks in the Class 10 exams and 97.8 per cent marks in Class 12. She said that there is no life-goal plan yet. “Now I will go to college, study well, understand what I will like, and then take a decision accordingly. There is no pressure from my family on this either. The way to choose a career is open," Eva added.