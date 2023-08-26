Bihar's Prashant Singh Weaves Startup Success By Empowering Handicraft Artisans

In recent years, India has witnessed a surge in unique startups, each weaving its own tapestry of success. Among these tales of entrepreneurship stands the inspiring journey of Prashant Singh, hailing from a modest village in Bihar. Departing from the well-trodden path, he ventured abroad for career prospects, only to chart a new course that now empowers skilled artisans through a pioneering startup focused on handicrafts.

Prashant’s story originates in a village nestled within Bihar’s Vaishali district. His educational voyage began in Patna, eventually leading him to earn a degree in Economics from Delhi University. By 1998, he found himself in the Bank of Punjab. After stints at IDBI Bank and the retail sector, an overseas trajectory beckoned him.

Following a tenure at a Dubai bank, Prashant returned to Mumbai, subsequently joining the Dutch Bank of Germany. His journey then led him to TVS Insurance Company and Royal Sundaram Insurance Company, firmly establishing his foothold. Yet, 2013 witnessed a pivotal shift, as he embarked on a different kind of enterprise within the realm of handicrafts.

Under the banner of Haath Ka Bana, Prashant’s startup has blossomed into a platform that engages over 5000 artisans specializing in diverse crafts, spanning a spectrum of 75 unique types. Operating as an e-commerce haven for handmade creations, this initiative serves as more than just a marketplace. It serves as a catalyst for employment, contributing an impressive 700,000 workdays for artisans vested in India’s rich tapestry of handicrafts and handloom.