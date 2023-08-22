Bike Mechanic's Daughter Wins Madhya Pradesh's 1st Gold Medal In Junior Hockey Championship

Damoh in Madhya Pradesh, which enjoys a reputation in the field of education in the state, is currently demonstrating its considerable presence in sports as well. Recently, the Madhya Pradesh state hockey women’s team defeated Jharkhand in the final match of the 13th Women’s Junior Hockey National Championship held in Rourkela in Odisha.

Ritika Vishwakarma, a Damoh resident, is a member of the Madhya Pradesh junior hockey team and the daughter of a bike mechanic. She embraced the honour of being the state’s first gold medalist for her outstanding achievement.

Ritika said to media that despite raising the national junior hockey team’s victory flag numerous times and only bringing home silver and bronze medals, Madhya Pradesh has now also taken home a gold medal. Ritika added that she had been playing matches regularly since being chosen at the feeder centre a year prior.