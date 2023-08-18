BITS Pilani Introduces PhD-DRIVE Course To Foster Deep Science & Tech Startup

BITS Pilani has introduced a PhD program, PhD-DRIVE with an aim to create startup based on deep science and tech research. PhD-DRIVE expands as - Deep-tech Research, Innovation, Value generation & Entrepreneurship. Students with expertise in technology and science, and a clear intent to set up a startup are eligible for the PhD- DRIVE at the Institute.

In the release, the Institute informed that the program will include courses in entrepreneurship, incubation program, funding for building a solution or product. Interested students will work in various Centre of Excellences that BITS had set up in the areas of semiconductors, bio-cyber physical systems, artificial intelligence and machine learning, medical diagnostics and infectious diseases, among others.

The release claims that shortlisted scholars will be supported through a stipend and would be provided a prototyping grant during the program. The admission for this program will be round the year and notifications for the program will be posted on BITS website informs the deemed university based in Rajasthan.

An alumnus of BITS Pilani, Suresh Kabra, has decided to sponsor 3 women Ph.D. Scholars with innovative ideas in the biological sciences area, along with the seed funds.

The press release informed that Vice Chancellor of the deemed university, Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, wants to incubate 100 startups through this program by 2030. Rao added, “As a country, we haven’t done enough in the area of deep technology and deep science ventures, where a startup takes a long time to become viable. With this new program, we want PhD scholars to become an entrepreneur along with becoming an innovator, and not just look at an academic career post their PhDs".