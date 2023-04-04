BITSAT 2023 Registration Begins, Steps to Apply

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has begun the online application process for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2023. Candidates can apply for the BITSAT 2023 on the official website of BITS at bitsadmission.com. The last date to submit the BITSAT 2023 application form is April 9. The application edit window will open on April 16 and close on April 20.

It is to be noted that during the application correction process, candidates will not be allowed to change or edit their registered e-mail ID and mobile number. Meanwhile, the applications for only BITSAT 2023 session 2 will open from May 23 to June 12.

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test will be held in two sessions – Session 1 and 2. The session 1 exam will begin from May 22 to May 26 while the session 2 exam is from June 18 to June 22. Candidates can appear in both sessions or any one of them.

BITSAT 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of BITS Pilani at bitsadmission.com.

Step 2: Search and click on the link ‘BITSAT 2023’ on the home page.

Step 3: Then register yourself on the website to generate login credentials.

Step 4: Login and fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload all the scanned documents and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Submit the form, save and download it as a PDF file.

Step 7: Take a printout of the BITSAT 2023 form.

While applying for the BITSAT exam, candidates will have to send scanned images of their photograph and signature only in jpg or jpeg format. The photo size needs to be between 50 KB and 100 KB, while the signature image should be between 10 KB and 50 KB.

Students who want to appear twice (Session 1 and Session 2) will have to pay Rs 5,400 (male candidate) and Rs 4,400 (female candidate). Candidates who desire to appear once (either Session 1 or Session 2) need to pay an application fee of Rs 3,400 (male candidate) and Rs 2,900 (female candidate). The BITSAT 2023 application fee is non-refundable and non-transferable.

