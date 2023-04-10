BITSAT 2023 Registration Date Extended Till April 15, How to Apply

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani has extended the registration deadline for BITSAT 2023 exams. Candidates can now register for the Birla Institute of Science and Technology Admission Test (BITSAT) 2023 Session I, till April 15 by visiting the official website for BITS Pilani — bitsadmission.com.

The correction window for the application forms will be open from April 16 to April 20. The admit card for Session I will be available from May 10 till the exam date. BITSAT will be held in two sessions. The first session will be held from May 21 to May 26, while the second will be conducted from June 18 to June 22.

Also read| NEET UG 2023 Registration Window to Reopen Tomorrow, Apply Till April 13

Advertisement

BITSAT 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of BITS, Pilani

Step 2: On the homepage, click on BITSAT 2023 registration link.

Step 3: Register yourself by submitting your basic details such as name, email address, mobile number, and educational qualifications.

Step 4: Log in to the application form.

Step 5: Enter the required details and select the session you want to enrol for.

Step 6: Upload the required documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee required.

Step 8: Submit the application form after carefully reviewing your details.

Step 9: Download and save the application form for future use.

The examination will occur in two sessions- BITSAT session I and BITSAT session II. The candidate can opt for both sessions while filling out the first application. They can choose their slot, centre, and date according to their own convenience.

Advertisement

The students who have passed their intermediate exams in 2022 or those who are appearing for this year’s exams are eligible for the BITSAT 2023. To know more about the eligibility criteria, candidates must read the information brochure presented on the official website of BITS, Pilani.

The exam will consist of four parts- Physics, Chemistry, English Proficiency, Logical Reasoning, and Mathematics or Biology. English Proficiency and Logical reasoning will be in the same section. There will be 130 questions carrying 3 marks each for the correct answer. 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours. BITSAT 2023 online session-II application forms will start on May 22.

Read all the Latest Education News here