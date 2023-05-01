Board Results 2023: From CBSE to MPBSE, 10th, 12th Results of These Five Boards Expected Soon

The results of the board exams for classes 10 and 12 are crucial to a student’s scholastic experience as they define the trajectory of their future careers. Results from the board exams show how diligently and tirelessly they worked over the last year. The anticipation phase for students waiting for their board exam 2023 results is gradually coming to a close as central and state boards prepare to announce their results in May.

The Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) and Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) both issued the state board exam results throughout the course of the previous week. On March 31, the Bihar Board of Education released the results for the 2023 board exams. Let’s check state wise board results in May.

CBSE CLASS 10 AND CLASS 12 RESULTS

An estimated 38,73,710 students took the CBSE board exams 2023 for classes 10 and 12. The results are expected to be announced in May, however, the board hasn’t officially confirmed the exact dates. Following their release, students can check their results at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. For a student to pass the CBSE board test, they must obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject. Read more

TAMIL NADU HSC, SSC BOARD EXAMS RESULTS

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will release the results of the High School Examination (HSE) on May 8 at 9.30 AM. The results of the public examination will be announced at a press conference that will take place at the Anna Centenary Library Conference by TN’s minister of education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. The results may also be accessed at tnresults.nic.in. Results for class 10 SSC will also be released soon. Read more

TELANGANA INTER 1ST YEAR AND 2ND YEAR RESULTS

The Inter First Year and Second Year Results 2023 are anticipated to be released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) within the first week of May. The evaluation of the answer scripts by the Telangana board has been completed. Once the Telangana intermediate results are released, they will be available at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Read more

KERALA PLUS TWO, SSLC RESULTS

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is set to announce the results of the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams. Class 10 state exams in Kerala were held from March 9 to March 29, 2023. General education minister V Sivankutty announced that the SSLC results will be released on May 20 and the class 12 (Plus two) results will be made public on May 25 at keralapareekshabhavan.in and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. Read more

MP BOARD CLASSES 10 AND 12 RESULTS

Based on trends from the past couple of years, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) could release the Class 10 and Class 12 results in May. The MP board has not yet officially set a date for the release of the Class 10 and 12 results. Following the press conference, the results will be posted on the official website, mpbse.nic.in. Read more

