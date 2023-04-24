Bombay High Court Rules Out Third Attempt For JEE Mains 2023; Next Hearing On May 2

While hearing the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE) 2023 eligibility criteria, the Bombay High Court has ruled out against third attempt for the exam. During the hearing, the Additional Solicitor General appearing for both government and National Testing Agency said it will be difficult for them to conduct a third attempt for the engineering aspirants. While hearing for the removal of 75 percent eligibility criteria for JEE Mains will now be heard on May 2, 2023.

Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai for the petitioners states that the government and NTA has requested for some more time to collect their data. The Bombay High Court has granted them time till May 2, 2023. The Joint Entrance Examination plea concerns to discard the 75% eligibility standard for 2023 entrance examination. The petitioner in his plea claims that the eligibility criteria set by the testing body for JEE Main 2023 are unjust to candidates and ‘not a true reflection of their actual abilities’.

Advertisement

The Public Interest Litigation presented by advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai states “The marks scored by them is not a true reflection of their actual ability therefore those students with less marks than the eligibility criteria (75 per cent) for this year’s examinations can score very high marks in the upcoming JEE Main 2023, and if a fair chance is denied to them that will affect the future (of) lakhs of bright (candidates),"

According to NTA regulations, students must get a minimum of 75% of the possible points in class 12 or place in the top 20% of their boards in order to be eligible to apply for the JEE Main 2023. The Bombay High Court held its initial hearing on the JEE Main 2023 eligibility requirements on April 6. The HC panel asked why the eligibility requirement for the JEE Main, which is a separate qualifying exam, was fixed at 75% while hearing the case. While this is going on, petitioner’s attorneys claimed that the boards have not disclosed the report on the top 20 percentile of candidates since 2019.

Advertisement

An applicant recently filed a petition asking for a third round of the exam in addition to lowering the 75% requirement for the JEE Main 2023. Students are asking the organisation in charge of administering the exam to host a third phase of the JEE Mains Exam in May 2023. JEE Main 2023 was administered by NTA over two sessions. While the second session took place from April 6 to April 15, the first session took place from January 24 to February 1.

Advertisement

The number of participants, the level of difficulty of the JEE Main question paper, the overall performance of the students in the joint entrance exam, and the number of open seats in colleges all play a role in determining the cut-off list. The NTA determines the required minimum scores for all engineering colleges based on these variables. Candidates must get this minimal score set by NTA in order to participate in JEE Advanced.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Education News here