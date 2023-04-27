Border Security Force Notifies Vacancies For 247 Posts, Check Last Date To Apply

If you have completed your 12th grade with a 60% score in PCM, you have an opportunity to pursue a career in the country’s first line of Defence, the Border Security Force (BSF). The BSF recently announced the recruitment of Head Constables (Radio Operators) and Head Constables (Radio Mechanics) for its Communication Unit.

There are a total of 217 vacancies for Head Constable (Radio Operator) and 30 vacancies for Head Constable (Radio Mechanic), and both men and women can apply for these posts. Although the selected candidates will be recruited temporarily initially, these positions have the potential to become permanent in the future.

Important information related to recruitment:

Designation- Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic)

Number of posts

Head Constable (Radio Operator) – 217

Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) – 30

Last date for application

May 12, 2023

Eligibility

12th class pass with minimum 60% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics

Pay scale

Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100

Age Range

Between 18 years to 23 years as on May 12, 2023

How to apply

For those who are interested in applying for the Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) positions, BSF has provided a convenient and simple way to submit their applications. Applicants can visit the official website of the security forces at https://rectt.bsf.gov.in and follow the application process specified on the website.

It is important to note that BSF will not accept applications submitted through any other means, so applicants must submit their applications through the official website only. For additional details and information about the recruitment process, interested applicants can visit the official website.

Let us tell you that BSF is a paramilitary force established in India in 1965 to maintain security and protect the country’s borders. Its primary mission is to prevent transnational threats, such as smuggling, infiltration and illegal immigration. The BSF is responsible for securing India’s land borders with Pakistan, Bangladesh. and Nepal, as well as its maritime border with Sri Lanka.

The BSF is headquartered in New Delhi and is led by a Director General. The force is divided into 25 administrative and operational frontiers, with each frontier headed by an Inspector General. In addition to border security, the BSF also plays an important role in maintaining law and order in certain areas of India, particularly in the border regions.

