'Both Mental And Physical Balance Is Important': IAS Anupama Anjali's Success Mantra

Cracking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination is undoubtedly a formidable challenge, requiring immense dedication and a positive mindset. An inspiration to many aspirants, IAS officer Anupama Anjali’s journey to success showcases the power of resilience and determination in achieving one’s dreams.

Hailing from Delhi, Anupama pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering after completing her schooling. During her engineering studies, she embarked on her UPSC exam preparation. Her first attempt proved to be unsuccessful, but rather than losing hope, Anupama remained steadfast and determined to give it another shot.

For her second attempt, Anupama dedicated herself to improving both mentally and physically. In the 2018 UPSC examination, her unwavering efforts bore fruit, as she secured an AIR 386, finally fulfilling her long-cherished dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Following her success, Anupama was allotted to the Andhra Pradesh cadre, where she assumed the role of Joint Collector in the Guntur district. In her new position, she diligently works towards uplifting underprivileged children in her district and offers guidance and support to aspiring UPSC candidates, serving as a source of inspiration for them.

Anupama Anjali’s family background played a significant role in shaping her career aspirations. Her father, an IPS officer, and her grandfather also a civil servant, were influential figures in her life. Observing their dedication to serving the community and making crucial decisions inspired her from a young age to pursue a career in the UPSC.

During her rigorous preparation for the UPSC exam, Anupama adopted a mindful approach to her daily routine. Starting her mornings with meditation, she believed in setting the right tone for the day ahead. Following this, she engaged in self-talk, motivating herself and reaffirming her commitment to her goals.