BPCL Recruitment 2023: Apply For 138 Apprentice Posts At bharatpetroleum.in

The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has started accepting applications from eligible Graduate, Diploma and Non-Engineering Graduate holders for apprentice posts. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website atwww.bharatpetroleum.in. The online registration process started on July 10 and will end on September 4, this year. Through this recruitment campaign, BPCL will fill a total of 138 posts in Mumbai Refinery, Mahul, Mumbai.

BPCL Recruitment 2023: Documents Needed

For Graduate Apprentice posts, applicants must hold a first-Class Engineering Degree (full-time programmes) in the streams of Chemical/Civil/Electrical/IT/ Mechanical/Fire Safety/CSE/Instrument/ and graduate in Commerce/Chemistry.

Advertisement

While for Diploma Apprentice vacancies, candidates must possess a first-Class Diploma in Engineering (full-time programme) in the streams of Electrical/Instrumentation/ Mechanical/ Chemical or Civil.

BPCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Diploma Apprentice: (61 Posts)

Chemical: 12 posts

Mechanical: 12 posts

Instrumentation: 10 posts

Electrical: 9 posts

Civil: 8 posts

Com: 6 posts

Sc: 4 posts

Graduate Apprentice: (77 Openings)

Chemical: 17 posts

Electrical: 10 posts

Instrument: 8 posts

Fire Safety: 8 posts

Mechanical: 6 posts

Civil: 6 posts

IT/CSE: 2 posts

BPCL Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Those applying for the Apprentice post should be between 18 years to 27 years as on September 1, 2023.

BPCL Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit BPCL’s official website at portal.mhrdnats.gov.in.

Advertisement

Step 2: On the home page, go to ‘Current Vacancies’ and click on the BPCL Apprentice Post link.

Step 3: Then click on the official recruitment notice and apply as directed.

Step 4: Fill out the application form as asked and upload the required documents.

Advertisement

Step 5: Pay the application fee (if required) and submit the form.

BPCL Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in the respective discipline qualifying exam and interview. The final merit list will be prepared as per the categories like General/SC/ST/OBC/PWBD on the basis of scores obtained by the aspirants in the interview round.