BPNL Recruitment 2023 Open for 10th and 12th Pass Candidates, Know Details

Bharatiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited (BPNL) has recently announced a promising employment opportunity for candidates who have completed their 10th and 12th examinations. With a total of 3444 vacant positions, BPNL is inviting applications from eligible individuals. The deadline for submitting applications is set for July 5 providing interested candidates ample time to apply. To take advantage of this opportunity, applicants can visit the official website of BPNL at www.bharatiyapashupalan.com.

Vacancies:

Surveyors: 2870 positions

Surveyor-in-charge: 574 positions

Age Criteria:

Surveyor-in-charge: 21–40 years

Surveyor: 18–40 years

For information regarding age relaxation, candidates can refer to the official website mentioned above.

Educational Qualification:

Applicants for the surveyor-in-charge position should have passed the 12th standard.

Applicants for the surveyor position must have passed the 10th standard.

The qualification should be from a recognized board or institution in any discipline.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be shortlisted based on online examinations and interview rounds. Qualifying in both processes is necessary for selection.

Application Fee:

Surveyor: Rs 826

Surveyor-in-charge: Rs 944

The payment should be made online.

Salary:

Monthly salary for selected candidates:

Surveyor-in-charge: Rs 24,000

Surveyor: Rs 20,000

Application Process:

Visit the official website at www.bharatiyapashupalan.com.

The homepage will appear; click on “apply online".

Proceed with the “Registration for BPNL Recruitment 2023".

Provide a valid mobile number, email ID, and alternate number if required.

You will receive a user ID and password via email.

Log in to view job opportunities.

Fill out the application form.

Complete the payment and submit the form.

Download and print the form for future reference.

About BPNL: