BPSC 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Final Answer Key Released At bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the final answer keys at the official website. Candidates who appeared in the examination and raised objections must check the final answer keys. The answer key is prepared after discussing the queries with expert panel. Below are the steps students have to follow to download the final answer keys.

BPSC 32ND BIHAR JUDICIAL SERVICES ANSWER KEY: HOW TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1: Log on to bpsc.bih.nic.in, the official site of BPSC.

Step 2: Choose the link that states, 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Exam 2023 answer key link,’ available on the homepage.

Step 3: After opting for the category you appeared in, your final answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Cross-check your answers and download the answer key if necessary.

The BPSC 32 Judicial examination was held on June 4. On July 13 and again on September 5, the provisional answer keys for general studies and law were made available. Candidates had until August 5, 2023, to raise objections if they were dissatisfied with the provisional answer key.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Public Service Commission has released the admit cards for teacher recruitment exam. Applicants can download the BPSC Teacher Admit Card from official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The exam will be administered in two shifts on each of the days of August 24, 25, and 26, according to a notification. The morning shift will take place between 10 AM and 12 PM, and the afternoon shift is scheduled between 3:30 PM and 5:30 PM.