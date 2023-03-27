BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Results 2023 Out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, 3590 Candidates Clear Exam

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the result of the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) today, March 27. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results by visiting the official websites at bpsc.bih.nic.in, and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Around 2,58,036 candidates took the exam out of which 3590 cleared the BPSC 68th CCE prelims.

Through this BPSC 68th CCE exam, a total of 324 vacancies will be filled. The exam was conducted on February 12 in a single shift. The test was held from 12 pm to 2 pm at 805 examination centres in 38 districts of Bihar. The BPSC 68th CCE provisional answer key was issued on February 18 and the final answer key for the same was released on March 6.

BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Visit BPSC’s official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the BPSC 68th CCE preliminary result 2023 link, when available.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the registration number or login credentials on the portal. Then click on “Submit".

Step 4: The BPSC 68th preliminary result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save, and download it.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates shortlisted in the preliminary exam will have to appear for the BPSC 68th mains exam. The registration process for the BPSC 68th mains exam is expected to begin soon. As per the official exam calendar, the mains exam will be held on May 12 and the result will be declared on July 26. Those who pass the exam will then have to appear for an interview round which will be conducted on August 11. The final result of the exam will be announced on October 9. The CCE is conducted by the commission for the recruitment of eligible candidates for various civil services vacancies in the state.

