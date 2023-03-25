BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Results 2023 to be Released on March 27 at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will announce the result for the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) on Monday, March 27. Once the results are declared, candidates who appeared for it can check their BPSC 68th CCE Preliminary results by visiting the official websites at bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The BPSC 68th CCE exam was conducted on February 12 in a single shift. The test was held from 12 pm to 2 pm at 805 examination centres in 38 districts of Bihar. As per reports, this year, close to 3 lakh candidates appeared for the preliminary exam.

The registration process for the BPSC 68th Mains will begin soon and subsequently, the admit card will be released. The Combined Competitive Examination is conducted by the Commission for the recruitment of eligible candidates for various civil services vacancies in the state. Through this BPSC 68th CCE exam, a total of 324 vacancies will be filled.

BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Visit BPSC’s official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the BPSC 68th CCE preliminary result 2023 link, when available.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the registration number or login credentials on the portal. Then click on “Submit".

Step 4: The BPSC 68th preliminary result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download it.

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy of the same for future reference.

Candidates shortlisted in the preliminary exam will have to appear for the BPSC 68th Main exam. As per the official exam calendar, the BPSC 68th Mains exam will be held on May 12 and the result will be declared on July 26. Those who pass the Mains will then have to appear for an interview round which will be conducted on August 11. The final result for the BPSC 68th CCE will be announced on October 9.

The BPSC 68th CCE provisional answer key was issued on February 18 and the final answer key for the same was released on March 6.

The Commission has already released the BPSC 68th Mains Exam model papers in 2023 format. The model question papers have been uploaded for General Studies 1, General Studies 2, and Essay papers.

