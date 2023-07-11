BPSC Assistant Professor Exam 2023 Answer Key Published At bpsc.bih.nic.in, How To Download

The provisional answer keys for the Assistant Professor Computer Science and Engineering Written (Objective) Competitive Exam were made available by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on July 10. The set-wise preliminary answer keys of Computer Science and Engineering - Booklet Series A, B, C, and D have been published online by the commission. The BPSC Assistant Professor Computer Science and Engineering test was administered on May 26. The answer keys are available on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in, for candidates to get an idea of their probable scores.

On May 19, the admit cards were made available. The recruitment campaign intends to fill 208 Assistant Professor in Computer Science & Engineering positions in Government Engineering Colleges under the Science & Technology Department, Government of Bihar. A total of 71 positions have been allocated for women. In September 2022, invitations to submit online applications were issued.

BPSC Assistant Professor exam answer key: how to download

Step 1: Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in to access the Bihar Public Service Commission’s official website.

Step 2: Click the “Provisional Answer Keys:: Computer Science and Engineering – Booklet Series A, B, C, D" link on the homepage.

Step 3: The screen will display a pdf with all of the answer keys.

Step 4: Download and print the BPSC Computer Science and Engineering Provisional Answer Keys for later records.

By July 20 at 5:00 PM, candidates may send in their objections to the Bihar Public Service Commission’s controller of examinations at 15, Nehru Path (Bailey Road), Patna, 800001. On the envelope, candidates are instructed to write the exam’s name. No objection will be taken into account without a proposal and sufficient rationale. Application for an objection will not be considered if it is sent by email.