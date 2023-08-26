BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2022: Admit Card Released for Main Exam, Steps to Download

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released admit cards for the BPSC Assistant Mains Competitive Examination 2022. Candidates who applied for the Assistant main examination can download their admit cards through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The main written examination is scheduled for August 31. This examination will be held in two sessions. The first session will take place from 9:30 am to 11:45 am, while the second session will be conducted from 2:00 pm to 4:15 pm. During the first session, the general Hindi exam will be conducted whereas in the second session, the general knowledge exam will be administered.

BPSC Assistant Admit Card: Steps To Download

Advertisement

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link that states ‘BPSC Assistant mains admit card.’

Step 3: Now, a new window will be displayed where candidates will have to log in using their credentials.

Step 4: Your BPSC Assistant Main admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details mentioned in the admit card carefully.

Step 6: Save and take a printout of the BPSC Assistant admit card for examination day.

BPSC has also released a self-declaration form that needs to be carried with the candidate at the examination centre. They are required to affix a duly attested coloured photograph at the designated place and provide their signature in both Hindi and English.

Moreover, candidates have to carry an identity proof such as a PAN card, Aadhaar card, driver’s license, voter ID card or passport that should be attested by a designated officer and must be submitted to the head of the examination centre. The original copy of the identity proof must also be carried by the candidate.

Advertisement

Only after cross-verification and authentication of all the aforementioned documents and photographs by the Chief of the Examination Center, candidates will be permitted to appear in the examination at their designated centre.

The selection of candidates will take place in three phases: the Preliminary Exam, the Mains Examination, and the Selection-cum-Merit List. Individuals who cleared the preliminary exam are to appear for the main exam. The BPSC Assistant Prelims Result 2022 was declared by the commission on July 14.