BPSC Auditor Main Result 2020 Declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in, What's Next?

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) declared the auditor main result 2020 on June 28. Candidates who appeared in the auditor (main) competitive written exam 2020 can now check and download their results from the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The commission has released the BPSC Auditor main result in PDF format, which features the roll number of all successful candidates.

The main written examination was held from November 2 to November 4, 2022, in two shifts at various exam centres. A total of 4,259 candidates appeared for the auditor main examination, out of which 946 applicants successfully cleared the test. The shortlisted candidates will next be called for the interview round, which will soon be notified by the commission.

Through this recruitment drive, BPSC aims to fill up a total of 373 auditor posts in the organisation. The registration process for the BPSC auditor vacancies started on October 21, 2020, and concluded on November 18, 2020.

BPSC Auditor result 2023: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link provided for BPSC Auditor Main 2020 results on the homepage.

Step 3: The new page will display the BPSC Auditor exam result in PDF format.

Step 4: Search for your roll number on the list and keep a printout of it.

BPSC Auditor result 2023: What’s Next?