BPSC Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023 Postponed; Know New Dates

The Education Department of Bihar has postponed the dates of the registration process for the Bihar Public Service Commission Bihar Teacher Recruitment exams. Earlier, the registration process for BPSC Teacher Recruitment was to begin on June 15 but now the application process will start on July 12.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1,70,461 vacancies of Teachers in the organisation. Candidates can apply online through the official site of BPSC at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

After the completion of the application process, the recruitment examination was to be conducted on August 19, 20, 26 and 27, but now it has been changed. The CTET exam is to be held on August 20 and the examination dates are clashing. Therefore, the candidates were continuously demanding the board change the date of the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Examination.

According to the media report, the exam will be held on August 24 and 25. However, the examination on August 26 and 27 will be held as per the already fixed schedule. Reports say, until now more than 23,000 candidates have registered for the teacher recruitment exam.