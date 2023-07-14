BPSC Increases Vacancies For 69th CCE & Other Integrated Competitive Exam; Apply At bpsc.bih.nic.in

A good news for the government job aspirants that Bihar Public Service Commission has increased the vacancies for 69th Combined Competitive Examination and Integrated Competitive Exam. With this, there are currently 379 positions that will be filled through the Integrated BPSC 69th CCE. In its first notification, the vacancies was 346 (excluding for women). Departments that will recruit employees through this exam have announced 33 more vacancies for various positions, according to the announcement.

The online registration process for prelims will begin on July 15 and end on August 5. Interested and eligible aspirants can apply at the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The preliminary exam will be followed by mains and personality test. The vital exam will take place in February 2024 after the preliminary exam, which is schedule for September 30. Between April and May 2024, the interview or personality test will be conducted.

BPSC 69TH CCE: Application Fee

Candidates in the general category must submit an application fee of Rs 600. While SC, ST, female, and PWD applicants must pay Rs 150 as a registration fee. Candidates should be aware that each position also requires payment of a Rs 200 for biometric fee.

BPSC 69TH CCE: Selection Process