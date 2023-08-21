BPSC School Teacher Recruitment 2023: Exam Centre Details Released at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the complete information regarding exam centres with the candidates of the school teacher recruitment 2023 today, August 21. Candidates can check the information on the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Through the recruitment drive, about 1,70,461 vacancies will be filled.

The e-admit that was released on August 10 consists of the candidate’s centre code and district. The upcoming notice aims to give out more details on the same. Candidates who are yet to download their admit card are advised to do so at the earliest.

The examination is scheduled to take place from August 24 to 26. It’s crucial to note that only those candidates who have successfully completed the registration process will be granted permission to participate in the examination.

The commission has requested that candidates bring one extra copy of their admission card for each shift and hand it to invigilators during the exam. Candidates should also keep in mind that the reporting time is one hour before the exam, and no candidate will be permitted to enter the exam venue without first displaying the admit card.

BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Follow the steps outlined below to obtain your admit card-

Step 1 - Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2 - Navigate to the section dedicated to the School Teacher Admit Card link. Click on it to proceed.

Step 3 - Once you’re on the admit card page, you’ll be prompted to log in. Use your application number as the login credential.

Step 4 - After entering your application number, locate and click on the View Admit Card option.

Step 5 - Your admit card will be displayed on this page. Thoroughly review the information present on the card to ensure its accuracy.

Step 6 - If the information is accurate, proceed to download the admit card to your device.

Step 7 - Once downloaded, print out a hard copy of the admit card. Make sure to keep it safe for future reference and use during the examination.