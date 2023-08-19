BPSC Teacher Exam Dates 2023 Announced At bpsc.bih.nic.in, Steps To Download Admit Card

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced exam dates for the BPSC teacher exam. The dates are announced for the reinstitution exam which is going to take place for 1.70 lakh vacant posts in Bihar. There will be no negative marking in the teacher recruitment examination, said BPSC Chairman Atul Prasad on Friday. The exam will take place from August 24-26. Candidates who have been registered will only be allowed to appear for the exam.

To clear the doubts, BPSC Chairman Atul Prasad organized the conference. BPSC added that people have so many doubts in their minds, as BPSC is conducting the exam for the first time. Prasad stated that no candidate would be debarred from the examination. All applicants will be allowed to appear in the examination, he further stated. He said that the eligibility of the applicant will be reviewed at the time of document verification.

Advertisement

The examination will take place in two shifts i.e. from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Details regarding the examination centre will be available from August 21, 2023. The admit card is an important document that is required to be carried by students at the examination hall. Candidates are required to take out the print-out admit card in advance to avoid any last-minute hurries. Students can download the admit card by putting details like registration number, roll number, birthday and password.

BPSC Teacher 2023 Admit Card:- Steps To Download

Advertisement

Visit the BPSC official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in

Locate the admit card link on the homepage and click on it

Put in login credentials and click on submit

The admit card will be exhibited on the screen

Download the admit card

Check all the details mentioned on the admit card properly

Take the print of the Bihar teacher hall ticket for future reference

Candidates are required to download the admit card by August 20. One can visit the official website for more details.