BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 for 1,70,461 Vacancies Underway, Know Selection Process

The Bihar Public Service Commission is now accepting applications for its BPSC teacher recruitment 2023. Interested individuals can now apply for BPSC teacher positions through bpsc.bih.nic.in, the organisation’s official website. The BPSC teacher recruitment application window commenced online on June 15 and is scheduled to end on July 12.

The BPSC is now recruiting 1,70,461 primary, upper primary, and secondary school teachers. This recruitment campaign has made available 79,943 positions for primary teachers (Class 1 to 5), 32,916 positions for TGT teachers (Class 9 to 10) and 57,602 positions for PGT teachers (Classes 11 to 12).

BPSC recruitment 2023: Selection process

The candidates for these positions will be chosen through an objective written test. The written test will be used to assess the candidate’s knowledge, abilities, and comprehension of many disciplines linked to teaching, such as languages, general studies, and subject-specific information. Bihar’s secondary teacher examination will consist of two exams. Paper 1 will be worth 100 marks, while Paper 2 will be worth 120 marks.

Candidates applying for primary teacher positions must be at least 18 years old, whereas TGT, PGT teachers must be at least 21 years old. Male applicants have a maximum age limit of 37 years, while female candidates have a maximum age limit of 40 years. The upper limit can be relaxed in accordance with the current guidelines.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the Bihar Public Service Commission’s official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the link for the BPSC teacher recruitment registration on the homepage.

Step 3: Sign up and complete the application form.

Step 4: Submit all of the necessary documents and pay the application cost.

Step 5: Submit the teacher recruitment form and print it for future records.