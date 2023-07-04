Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 for 1,70,461 Vacancies Underway, Know Selection Process

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 for 1,70,461 Vacancies Underway, Know Selection Process

The BPSC Teacher Recruitment application window commenced on June 15 and is scheduled to end on July 12. A total of 1,70,461 school teachers positions are to be filled

Advertisement

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj

News18.com

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 13:17 IST

Bihar, India

The BPSC is now recruiting for 1,70,461 primary, upper primary, and secondary school teachers (Representative Image)
The BPSC is now recruiting for 1,70,461 primary, upper primary, and secondary school teachers (Representative Image)

The Bihar Public Service Commission is now accepting applications for its BPSC teacher recruitment 2023. Interested individuals can now apply for BPSC teacher positions through bpsc.bih.nic.in, the organisation’s official website. The BPSC teacher recruitment application window commenced online on June 15 and is scheduled to end on July 12.

The BPSC is now recruiting 1,70,461 primary, upper primary, and secondary school teachers. This recruitment campaign has made available 79,943 positions for primary teachers (Class 1 to 5), 32,916 positions for TGT teachers (Class 9 to 10) and 57,602 positions for PGT teachers (Classes 11 to 12).

BPSC recruitment 2023: Selection process

Advertisement

The candidates for these positions will be chosen through an objective written test. The written test will be used to assess the candidate’s knowledge, abilities, and comprehension of many disciplines linked to teaching, such as languages, general studies, and subject-specific information. Bihar’s secondary teacher examination will consist of two exams. Paper 1 will be worth 100 marks, while Paper 2 will be worth 120 marks.

Candidates applying for primary teacher positions must be at least 18 years old, whereas TGT, PGT teachers must be at least 21 years old. Male applicants have a maximum age limit of 37 years, while female candidates have a maximum age limit of 40 years. The upper limit can be relaxed in accordance with the current guidelines.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the Bihar Public Service Commission’s official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the link for the BPSC teacher recruitment registration on the homepage.

Step 3: Sign up and complete the application form.

Step 4: Submit all of the necessary documents and pay the application cost.

Step 5: Submit the teacher recruitment form and print it for future records.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Meanwhile, hundreds of young individuals protested in the meanwhile on the streets of Patna, the state’s capital, against the Bihar government’s decision to implement the “no domicile" policy, which permits applicants from other states to seek positions as school teachers.

    Rajeev Mishra, the Senior Superintendent of Police in Patna, stated that two FIRs had been filed for demonstrating without the administration’s permission. Protesters gathered outside Gandhi Maidan and began pushing towards Dak Bungalow Square, causing a one-kilometre traffic gridlock.

    Follow us on

    first published: July 04, 2023, 11:35 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 13:17 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App